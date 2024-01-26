Shannon Heating and Cooling in Mountain Grove has again been honored with the prestigious CFM Distributors’ League of Superior Achievement award – an impressive 27th consecutive year of recognition.

The unwavering commitment to excellence exhibited by the Shannon and Drake family leadership, alongside the exceptional team, continues to set the bar in Southwest Missouri’s HVAC industry.

Tom Roberts, Former President and CEO and a current Director of CFM Distributors, Inc., commended the company with the following statement, “Congratulations to Shannon Heating and Cooling in Mountain Grove, MO on being awarded cfm Distributors’ League of Superior Achievement for the 27th year.

The Shannon and Drake family leadership of this company’s top-notch team is respected throughout southwest Missouri and within the HVAC industry. Their commitment to customers, technical expertise, attention to details, and care for their community is second to none. I look forward to seeing them continue this impressive record of service and achievement.”