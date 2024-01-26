Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 15, 17 and 18 meetings.

On Jan. 15, the commission met to work on the budget.

Met with elected officials to discuss the budget.

Spoke with Quyen Nguyen, Missouri Department of Economic Development, on grant administration procurement instructions for Texas County PWSD #1’s emergency well.

Reviewed and approved a two-year plan for the assessor’s office.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Fred Wagner, Pierce Township, on area matters.

Danny Purcell on concerns about his taxes.

An individual with concerns about a dead tree on Bucyrus Drive. They were referred to Piney Township for assistance.

