Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 15, 17 and 18 meetings.

  • On Jan. 15, the commission met to work on the budget.
  • Met with elected officials to discuss the budget.
  • Spoke with Quyen Nguyen, Missouri Department of Economic Development, on grant administration procurement instructions for Texas County PWSD #1’s emergency well.
  • Reviewed and approved a two-year plan for the assessor’s office.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Fred Wagner, Pierce Township, on area matters.
  • Danny Purcell on concerns about his taxes.
  • An individual with concerns about a dead tree on Bucyrus Drive. They were referred to Piney Township for assistance.

