Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 15, 17 and 18 meetings.
Members:
- On Jan. 15, the commission met to work on the budget.
- Met with elected officials to discuss the budget.
- Spoke with Quyen Nguyen, Missouri Department of Economic Development, on grant administration procurement instructions for Texas County PWSD #1’s emergency well.
- Reviewed and approved a two-year plan for the assessor’s office.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Fred Wagner, Pierce Township, on area matters.
- Danny Purcell on concerns about his taxes.
- An individual with concerns about a dead tree on Bucyrus Drive. They were referred to Piney Township for assistance.
