The Environmental Public Health Unit of the Texas County Health Department issued a report on its activities in 2023.

It conducted 231 food inspections and 79 follow-up inspections. There were about 10 new food establishments opened last year.

Kevin Durden, environmental public health specialist, said there were two emergency situations handled: A truckload of mechanically liquified chicken turned over outside of Licking. Another call involved the sewer system backing up at a Casey’s General Store in Cabool. Eventually that resulted in the store’s permanent closure.

Other information:

•Thirty-eight lodging inspections were completed.

•There were about 25 calls for assistance.

•There were 14 requests for onsite wastewater issues and four construction permits and three final permits. (One was a permit issued in 2024, but the construction permit was issued in 2023. Another should be completed in the spring).

•There were nine food complaints or recalls received.

•Twenty-three inspections of childcare facilities were performed.

WATER SAMPLING

•A total of 243 private water wells were sampled for bacteria; of those 95 had total coliform bacteria and 20 E. Coli.

•There were 100 wells sampled for Nitrate-N. Only one had a result above the limit of 10 mg/L. It was likely an indication of a failing septic system.

•A total of eight wells came back with a presence of lead, with a high of 0.19 mg/L. Any level of lead is considered a contaminant, and Durden recommended all the wells be filtered.