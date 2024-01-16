Loyce Ray Hogue, 68, of Salisbury, Mo. passed away Jan. 13, 2024. Loyce was born on April 19, 1955, in Harrisburg, Ark., the son of Forest Jefferson and Juanita (Allred) Hogue.

Loyce is survived by his sister, Kay Hogue-Cooper of Plainwell, Mich.; brother, Joe Hogue of Tulsa, Okla.; several nieces and nephews, along with several great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lloyd Hogue, Carlos Hogue, and Bill Mason.

Per his wishes, Loyce was cremated, and his urn was buried at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Houston, Mo.