The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched Jan. 2 regarding a report of possible theft of water utilities on Highway N near Licking.

The officer made contact with two men there who both claimed to own the same water meter. One of the men said the other had turned off his water and was connected to the water line, and the other said he had every right because the meter was his.

During an investigation, Public Water – Licking told the officer the meter was on the property of one of the men, which technically made it his, but it was listed in the other mans’ wife’s name.

A company representative told the deputy that the company was aware of the situation (which had been ongoing) and the subject would be dealt with at the next board meeting.

A deputy responded on Jan. 5 to a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway B residence at Raymondville.

The officer made contact with a 41-year-old man and 31-year-old woman there, and the woman said she and the man had been in an argument and he had her phones and she wanted them back.

The man produced the phones and the woman got them back. Both people were advised of the 12-hour rule.

A deputy was dispatched Jan. 6 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Boiling Springs Road residence near Licking.

A 67-year-old man there told the officer a 54-year-old woman and 27-year-old man had been arguing, and the younger man had begun destroying things, including tearing down curtains and breaking a door before leaving. The man told the officer he didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the younger man removed from the residence. The woman also said she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

Neither of them knew where the younger man had gone. The deputy searched the area but didn’t find him. He reportedly had an active arrest warrant out of Phelps County.

A deputy responded on Jan. 8 to a report of theft at the Lions Club storage units in Roby.

The officer made contact with a 65-year-old man there who said his unit was broken into and numerous items with a total value of $2,075 had been stolen.

A lock on the unit had been cut.

The officer also spoke with a 56-year-old woman who said the lock on she and her husband’s unit had been cut and numerous items with a total value of $1,586.80 had been swiped.

There are no suspects.

Deputies investigated an assault in the Texas County Jail on Jan. 1 involving two inmates: A 56-year-old man and a 43-year-old man.

On Jan. 10, a deputy responded to a report of a large pile of trash dumped on Lilly Road near the creek.

A 37-year-old woman was identified as the suspect, and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against her.

On Jan. 16, a deputy assisted the Department of Family Services with the removal of two children from a U.S. 63 residence in Houston – a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy.

A DFS representative told the officer that the girl had tested positive for methamphetamine, as had the children’s 41-year-old father and 35-year-old mother.