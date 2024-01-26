The final three candidates for the next president of Missouri State University will take part in a series of open forums across the university system in February.

The public will have multiple opportunities to meet Dr. John Jasinski, Dr. Roger Thompson and Dr. Richard Williams on both the Springfield and West Plains campuses.

SPRINGFIELD FORUMS

All open forums will take place from 2:30-3:30 p.m., in Plaster Student Union Theater.

Candidates will be available on the following dates:

Williams on Thursday, Feb. 15

Jasinski on Tuesday, Feb. 27

Thompson on Thursday, Feb. 29

WEST PLAINS FORUMS

West Plains will host two events for each finalist. All open forums for campus will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Fowler Lecture Hall in Looney Hall, followed by a community reception from 2:45-3:45 p.m. in Kellett Hall Parlor.

Candidates will be available on the following dates:

Williams on Wednesday, Feb. 14

Jasinski on Monday, Feb. 26

Thompson on Wednesday, Feb. 28

The three finalists were announced in January. More information on each candidate, the selection process and a timeline can be found on the university’s Presidential Search website. (https://www.missouristate.edu/President/Search/default.htm)