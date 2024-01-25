When was the last time you took your child to the library, or visited the library yourself?

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, Texas County Library branches in Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville will celebrate the 13th annual National Take Your Child to the Library Day with free books and activities for children and families.

Take Your Child to the Library Day celebrates the importance of the library in the lives of children and families. Statistics show that children who are proficient in ​reading by the end of grade 3 are significantly more likely to graduate high school, ​opening doors to a brighter future.

“Libraries help families build solid foundations of literacy and love of learning by providing access to books, early literacy story times, technology access, online resources, and fun, safe spaces to explore and grow,” said Texas County Library director Louise Beasley.

Visit any Texas County Library branch during the event and participate in story time, pick out a free used book, or enjoy Lego building and color time. For more information, visit the Texas County Library website or Facebook page.