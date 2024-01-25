A public meeting to discuss the Fort Leonard Wood South Gate Closure has been scheduled for 6:30 this evening. (Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024).

The public meeting will be held at the Citizen Center of Northwest Texas County at 12274 Highway 32 Roby, Mo. Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General, will be in attendance, along with other leadership from Fort Leonard Wood. State Rep. Bennie Cook and State Rep. Bill Hardwick and community members are organizing the public meeting.

The meeting will end at 8 p.m. Comments about the closure of the South Gate can be submitted to Fort Leonard Wood leadership by going to https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&sp=90044. Representative Cook requests that anyone who submits comments to Fort Leonard Wood to send him an email with a copy of the comments. State Rep. Cook’s email is bennie.cook@house.mo.gov

“I encourage the community to attend this public meeting and share how this closure will impact your life and how it will impact the community. If you are not able to attend, please submit your comments to Fort Leonard Wood and to my office,” stated State Rep. Bennie Cook.

State Rep. Hardwick also stated: “I think this will be a productive discussion about how Fort Leonard Wood and the surrounding communities can work together to both support the Army’s mission and support our local citizens and businesses. State Rep. Cook and I are looking forward to hearing from our constituents about what we need to do to ensure they are effectively represented and how the new Fort Leonard Wood gate policy will impact them.”

Cook, a Republican, represents Texas, Phelps and Maries counties (District 143) in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2020. For more questions, call Rep. Cook’s office at 573-751-2264 or email Bennie.Cook@House.Mo.Gov.

Hardwick, a Republican, represents Pulaski County and was elected to his first two year term in 2020. Comments and question can be directed to 573-751-3834 or email at bill.hardwick@house.mo.gov