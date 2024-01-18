Six people connected to a so-called “media prophet” who touts wild conspiracy theories online have been missing from the St. Louis area since August, according to police.

Police in Missouri are searching for four adults and two children, ages two and three, all of whom lived in the same rental home near Lambert St. Louis Airport before they suddenly disappeared.

The names of the vanished have been identified as Mikayla Thompson, 25, of St. Louis; Naaman Williams, 30, of Washington, DC; Gerrielle German, 27, of Horn Lake, Mississippi; 2-year-old Ashton Micthell of Horn Lake; Ma’Kayla Wickerson, 36, of St. Louis; and 3-year-old Malaiyah Wickerson of St. Louis, The Berkeley Police Department said in a statement, according to Fox News.

The group was last seen at a Quality Inn Hotel in Florissant, Mo. on Aug. 13, 2023.

While probing their disappearance, investigators discovered that all of the adults in the group followed the teachings of Rashad Jamal White, known to his tens of thousands of followers across social media as Rashad Jamal.

“Rashad Jamal has tens of thousands of followers across multiple social media platforms. It should be noted he was recently convicted of various crimes in the State of Georgia and is serving a lengthy prison sentence,” police said.

The self-proclaimed “prophet” and rapper created “The University of Cosmic Intelligence,” an online religious group that allegedly has thousands of followers across the country. He is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence in Georgia for child molestation.

The group is “geared towards enlightening and illuminating the minds of the carbonated beings a.k.a your so-called Black & Latino people of Earth,” according to its website, which lists three tiers with various prices for people to “enroll.”

Jamal gained his following by posting bizarre claims online, including that birds are drones operated by the U.S. government to spy on citizens, the Grand Canyon is a gateway to Africa and the Mississippi River is the Nile River.

“The only law I had broken was speaking out against oppression,” Jamal claimed in a YouTube video posted last week. “The only thing I am guilty of is freeing the minds of my people and speaking out against this system, and I’ll never back down from that.”

The six missing people all came from different states but met and lived together in St. Louis briefly before they vanished, police said.

Neighbors reported seeing the group, including their children, meditating naked outside their rental home.

“The level of disconnect these cult members have demonstrated with friends and family members is unfathomable,” police said in a press release.

“We have learned that similar cult members travel at great lengths to live off the grid and stay with fellow cult members and that their economic status does not appear to be a factor.”

Many of Jamal’s followers went through a “total disconnection” from family and friends by quitting their jobs, going off the grid, moving abroad, or living off credit cards, police said.

Anyone with information about the group’s disappearance is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department in Missouri.

