Cold weather is predicted to arrive Friday in Texas County.

Here is a list of warming stations located in Texas County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Social Services:

•Licking branch of the Texas County Library, 126 Main St.

•Licking Bridge Builders, 116 Green St.

•Houston Senior Center, 301 S. Grand Ave.

•The Houston branch of the Texas County Library, 117 W. Walnut St.

•Texas County Health Department, 950 N. U.S. 63, Houston.

•Cabool Senior Center, 910 Cherry St.

•Cabool branch of Texas County Library, 418 Walnut St.

•Summersville Senior Citizens, 139 Rogers Ave.

•Summersville branch of the Texas County Library, 139 Rogers Ave.